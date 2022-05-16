16.05.2022 09:21:51

DGAP-DD: AIXTRON SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.05.2022 / 09:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Felix
Last name(s): Grawert

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AIXTRON SE

b) LEI
5299004UJ4D51M25LD67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Derivative
Description: Warrant, call on AIXTRON by DZ Bank AG, strike price EUR 16.00, maturity 06/17/2022, ISIN DE000DFL9TZ3

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
8.30 EUR 55610.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
8.30 EUR 55610.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange
MIC: XFRA


16.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: AIXTRON SE
Dornkaulstraße 2
52134 Herzogenrath
Germany
Internet: www.aixtron.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




75075  16.05.2022 



