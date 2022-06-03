|
03.06.2022 11:40:56
DGAP-DD: AIXTRON SE english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
03.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AIXTRON SE
|Dornkaulstraße 2
|52134 Herzogenrath
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.aixtron.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
75631 03.06.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AIXTRON SEmehr Nachrichten
|
03.06.22
|DGAP-DD: AIXTRON SE english (EQS Group)
|
03.06.22
|DGAP-DD: AIXTRON SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
03.06.22
|DGAP-DD: AIXTRON SE english (EQS Group)
|
03.06.22
|DGAP-DD: AIXTRON SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
31.05.22
|AIXTRON-Aktie im Blick: Bei AIXTRON läuft es rund (dpa-AFX)
|
31.05.22
|DGAP-PVR: AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
31.05.22
|DGAP-PVR: AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
26.05.22
|Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Aixtron, Evonik, Lanxess, Sixt, Grenke und Secunet ex Dividende (Börse Online)