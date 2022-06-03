DGAP-DD: AIXTRON SE english

03.06.2022 11:40:56

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.06.2022 / 11:40
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Felix
Last name(s): Grawert

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AIXTRON SE

b) LEI
5299004UJ4D51M25LD67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0WMPJ6

b) Nature of the transaction


Transfer of 61,924 shares in AIXTRON SE from AIXTRON SE's own stock pursuant to employment contractual agreement.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
27.29 EUR 1689905.96 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
27.29 EUR 1689905.96 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
31/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: AIXTRON SE
Dornkaulstraße 2
52134 Herzogenrath
Germany
Internet: www.aixtron.com



 
