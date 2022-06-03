03.06.2022 16:59:06

DGAP-DD: AIXTRON SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.06.2022 / 16:58
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Felix
Last name(s): Grawert

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AIXTRON SE

b) LEI
5299004UJ4D51M25LD67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0WMPJ6

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)


































































Price(s) Volume(s)
27.50 EUR 21230.00 EUR
27.50 EUR 30580.00 EUR
27.50 EUR 19745.00 EUR
27.50 EUR 73810.00 EUR
27.50 EUR 2475.00 EUR
27.50 EUR 45870.00 EUR
27.51 EUR 21897.96 EUR
27.52 EUR 39133.44 EUR
27.53 EUR 31191.49 EUR
27.54 EUR 24841.08 EUR
27.55 EUR 28156.10 EUR
27.56 EUR 24914.24 EUR
27.57 EUR 25970.94 EUR
27.58 EUR 15610.28 EUR
27.59 EUR 13491.51 EUR
27.50 EUR 268950.00 EUR
27.53 EUR 38459.41 EUR
27.54 EUR 107626.32 EUR
27.55 EUR 52014.40 EUR
27.56 EUR 97534.84 EUR
27.57 EUR 36116.70 EUR
27.58 EUR 61337.92 EUR
27.59 EUR 56366.37 EUR
27.60 EUR 144872.40 EUR
27.61 EUR 43016.38 EUR
27.62 EUR 40518.54 EUR
27.63 EUR 41969.97 EUR
27.64 EUR 33665.52 EUR
27.65 EUR 21732.90 EUR
27.66 EUR 20108.82 EUR
27.67 EUR 8024.30 EUR
27.52 EUR 24135.04 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
27.5521 EUR 1515366.8700 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
31/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


03.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: AIXTRON SE
Dornkaulstraße 2
52134 Herzogenrath
Germany
Internet: www.aixtron.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




75633  03.06.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1368411&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AIXTRON SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AIXTRON SEmehr Analysen

25.05.22 AIXTRON Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
25.05.22 AIXTRON Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
17.05.22 AIXTRON Kaufen DZ BANK
13.05.22 AIXTRON Buy Deutsche Bank AG
06.05.22 AIXTRON Buy Warburg Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AIXTRON SE 27,04 -2,14% AIXTRON SE

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Arbeitsmarktbericht im Fokus: Dow schwächer -- ATX stärker -- DAX zurückhaltend -- Japans Börse schlussendlich fester
An der Wall Street ist die Stimmung getrübt. Der ATX zieht am Freitag an, wogegen sich der deutsche DAX wenig verändert. In Japan legte der Nikkei merklich zu, während in Shanghai und Honkong wegen eines Feiertages nicht gehandelt wurde.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen