DGAP-DD: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.02.2022 / 15:25
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Mr
First name: Wade
Last name(s): Menpes-Smith

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE

b) LEI
391200M0N1PWTP19RE15 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12ULL2

b) Nature of the transaction


Transfer of shares and granting of free shares according to an amended bridge loan agreement and free shares agreement dated on 27.01.2022 to repay a loan liability of Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE and acquisition of receivable under the loan of EUR 200,000 plus 5% interest

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.1746 EUR 211425.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.1746 EUR 211425.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE
Unter den Linden 10
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.aladdinid.com



 
