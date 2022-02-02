DGAP-DD: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.02.2022 / 15:25

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Mr First name: Wade Last name(s): Menpes-Smith





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE

b) LEI

391200M0N1PWTP19RE15

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A12ULL2





b) Nature of the transaction

Transfer of shares and granting of free shares according to an amended bridge loan agreement and free shares agreement dated on 27.01.2022 to repay a loan liability of Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE and acquisition of receivable under the loan of EUR 200,000 plus 5% interest





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



0.1746 EUR 211425.0000 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



0.1746 EUR 211425.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

27/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





