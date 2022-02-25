DGAP-DD: All for One Group SE english

25.02.2022 16:02:17

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.02.2022 / 16:01
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Qino JB Ltd.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Josef
Last name(s): Blazicek
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
All for One Group SE

b) LEI
529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005110001

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
65.90 EUR 329500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
65.90 EUR 329500.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: OTC Germany
MIC: ODEU


Language: English
Company: All for One Group SE
Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Internet: www.all-for-one.com



 
