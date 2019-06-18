DGAP-DD: ALLGEIER SE english

18.06.2019 17:05:19

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.06.2019 / 17:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Lantano Beteiligungen GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Carl Georg
Last name(s): Dürschmidt
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ALLGEIER SE

b) LEI
529900IQAYRZIGKOJL63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YNUT5

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of shares as trustee

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
24.00 EUR 240000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
24.0000 EUR 240000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-06-13; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


18.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: ALLGEIER SE
Wehrlestraße 12
81679 München
Germany
Internet: http://www.allgeier.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




51933  18.06.2019 



