DGAP-DD: ALLGEIER SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



18.06.2019 / 17:04

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Lantano Beteiligungen GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Carl Georg Last name(s): Dürschmidt Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ALLGEIER SE

b) LEI

529900IQAYRZIGKOJL63

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2YNUT5





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares as trustee





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



24.00 EUR 240000.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



24.0000 EUR 240000.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2019-06-13; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





