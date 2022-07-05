Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
05.07.2022 15:04:54

DGAP-DD: ALLGEIER SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.07.2022 / 15:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Marcus
Last name(s): Goedsche

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ALLGEIER SE

b) LEI
529900IQAYRZIGKOJL63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS633

b) Nature of the transaction


Exercise of stock options

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
1.85 EUR 12025.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
1.85 EUR 12025.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: ALLGEIER SE
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 München
Germany
Internet: http://www.allgeier.com



 
