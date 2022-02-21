DGAP-DD: Allianz SE english

21.02.2022 16:16:12

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.02.2022 / 16:15
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Klaus-Peter
Last name(s): Röhler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Allianz SE

b) LEI
529900K9B0N5BT694847 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0008404005

b) Nature of the transaction


Acceptance of an inheritance amounting to 700 shares in Allianz SE as part of a community of heirs which includes one person who is not subject to the notification obligations pursuant to Article 19 of the MAR.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Koeniginstr. 28
80802 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com



 
