DGAP-DD: Allianz SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



21.02.2022 / 16:15

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Klaus-Peter Last name(s): Röhler





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Allianz SE

b) LEI

529900K9B0N5BT694847

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0008404005





b) Nature of the transaction

Acceptance of an inheritance amounting to 700 shares in Allianz SE as part of a community of heirs which includes one person who is not subject to the notification obligations pursuant to Article 19 of the MAR.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

18/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

21.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





