DGAP-DD: Allianz SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.05.2022 / 18:32

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Christopher George Last name(s): Townsend





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Allianz SE

b) LEI

529900K9B0N5BT694847

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0008404005





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition as own investment of the Members of the Board of Management according to the contract of employment as a Member of the Board of Management





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



193.519265 EUR 487475.03 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



193.519265 EUR 487475.03 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

09/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





