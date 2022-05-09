|
09.05.2022 18:32:55
DGAP-DD: Allianz SE english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
09.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allianz SE
|Koeniginstr. 28
|80802 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.allianz.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
74807 09.05.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Allianzmehr Nachrichten
|
18:32
|DGAP-DD: Allianz SE english (EQS Group)
|
18:32
|DGAP-DD: Allianz SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
18:32
|DGAP-DD: Allianz SE english (EQS Group)
|
18:32
|DGAP-DD: Allianz SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
18:32
|DGAP-DD: Allianz SE english (EQS Group)
|
18:32
|DGAP-DD: Allianz SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
18:31
|DGAP-DD: Allianz SE english (EQS Group)
|
18:31
|DGAP-DD: Allianz SE deutsch (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Allianzmehr Analysen
|05.05.22
|Allianz Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.05.22
|Allianz Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.22
|Allianz Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.04.22
|Allianz Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.04.22
|Allianz Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.05.22
|Allianz Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.05.22
|Allianz Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.22
|Allianz Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.04.22
|Allianz Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.04.22
|Allianz Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.05.22
|Allianz Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.04.22
|Allianz Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.04.22
|Allianz Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.04.22
|Allianz Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.04.22
|Allianz Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.08.21
|Allianz Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.08.21
|Allianz Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.04.21
|Allianz Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.02.21
|Allianz Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.01.21
|Allianz Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.05.22
|Allianz Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.04.22
|Allianz Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.02.22
|Allianz Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|18.02.22
|Allianz Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.02.22
|Allianz Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Allianz
|193,08
|-1,27%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSteigende Rezessionsangst: Dow mit kräftigen Verlusten -- ATX schließt mit deutlichen Verlusten -- DAX schlussendlich tief im Minus -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneins aus dem Handel
In den USA notieren die Börsen am ersten Tag der Handelswoche tiefer. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag sehr schwach. Auch der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte zum Wochenstart deutliche Verluste. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden zum Wochenstart keine gemeinsame Richtung.