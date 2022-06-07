DGAP-DD: Allterco JSCo english

|
Allterco JSCo: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Notification under Art. 19, para. 1 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council from IMPETUS CAPITAL OOD, in its capacity as a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities and namely Nikolay Angelov Martinov member of the Board of Directors of Allterco JSCo, of a transaction conducted by IMPETUS CAPITAL OOD and on the own account of this entity as follows:
The transaction is not linked to the exercise of share option programs.
|Company:
|Allterco JSCo
|103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
