05.07.2022 11:30:47
DGAP-DD: Allterco JSCo english
Allterco JSCo: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Notification under Art. 19, para. 1 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council from IMPETUS CAPITAL OOD, in its capacity as a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities and namely Nikolay Angelov Martinov member of the Board of Directors of Allterco JSCo, of a transaction conducted by IMPETUS CAPITAL OOD and on the own account of this entity as follows:
The transaction is not linked to the exercise of share option programs.
05.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|English
|Allterco JSCo
|103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|www.allterco.com
