Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
05.07.2022 11:30:47

DGAP-DD: Allterco JSCo english




Allterco JSCo: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.07.2022 / 11:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Allterco JSCo: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Sofia / Munich, 5 July 2022 Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) (Allterco), a provider of IoT and smart home products based in Sofia, Bulgaria herewith and within the legally established term informs that the following notification under Art. 19, para. 1 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council was received at the office of Allterco JSCo:

Notification under Art. 19, para. 1 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council from IMPETUS CAPITAL OOD, in its capacity as a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities and namely Nikolay Angelov Martinov member of the Board of Directors of Allterco JSCo, of a transaction conducted by IMPETUS CAPITAL OOD and on the own account of this entity as follows:

  • Pledge of 162,000 shares of Allterco JSCo, (ISIN BG1100003166) on 30.06.2022 outside the regulated market.

The transaction is not linked to the exercise of share option programs. 

For further information, please visit allterco.com.

Investor Relations Contact
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Tel: +49 89 125 09 0331
E-Mail: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de


05.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Allterco JSCo
103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
Internet: www.allterco.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




76625  05.07.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1390351&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Allterco AD Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten