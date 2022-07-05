DGAP-DD: Allterco JSCo english



05.07.2022

Sofia / Munich, 5 July 2022 Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) (Allterco), a provider of IoT and smart home products based in Sofia, Bulgaria herewith and within the legally established term informs that the following notification under Art. 19, para. 1 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council was received at the office of Allterco JSCo:

Notification under Art. 19, para. 1 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council from IMPETUS CAPITAL OOD, in its capacity as a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities and namely Nikolay Angelov Martinov member of the Board of Directors of Allterco JSCo, of a transaction conducted by IMPETUS CAPITAL OOD and on the own account of this entity as follows:

Pledge of 162,000 shares of Allterco JSCo, (ISIN BG1100003166) on 30.06.2022 outside the regulated market.

The transaction is not linked to the exercise of share option programs.



