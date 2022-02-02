02.02.2022 16:00:48

DGAP-DD: alstria office REIT-AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.02.2022 / 16:00
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Johannes
Last name(s): Conradi

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
alstria office REIT-AG

b) LEI
529900QIJIGPI0DRL085 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1

b) Nature of the transaction


Tendering of shares in the framework of the voluntary public take over offer from Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings S.à r.l. in December 2021; pursuant to the conditions of the offer the settlement took place on January 31, 2022

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
19.50 EUR 1170000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
19.50 EUR 1170000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
31/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: alstria office REIT-AG
Steinstraße 7
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: http://www.alstria.de



 
