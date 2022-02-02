DGAP-DD: alstria office REIT-AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.02.2022 / 16:00

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Alexander Last name(s): Dexne





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

alstria office REIT-AG

b) LEI

529900QIJIGPI0DRL085

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1





b) Nature of the transaction

Tendering of shares in the framework of the voluntary public take over offer from Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings S.à r.l. in December 2021; pursuant to the conditions of the offer the settlement took place on January 31, 2022





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



19.50 EUR 542100.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



19.50 EUR 542100.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

31/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





