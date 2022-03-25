DGAP-DD: Amadeus FiRe AG english

25.03.2022 15:48:07

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.03.2022 / 15:47
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Dennis
Last name(s): Gerlitzki

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Amadeus FiRe AG

b) LEI
391200TJJ820ZDHNFJ33 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005093108

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)










Price(s) Volume(s)
147.00 EUR 13377.00 EUR
146.80 EUR 19377.60 EUR
146.60 EUR 8942.60 EUR
146.40 EUR 16982.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
146.6990 EUR 58679.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Amadeus FiRe AG
Hanauer Landstrasse 160
60314 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.amadeus-fire.de



 
