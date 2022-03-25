DGAP-DD: Amadeus FiRe AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



25.03.2022 / 15:47

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Dennis Last name(s): Gerlitzki





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Amadeus FiRe AG

b) LEI

391200TJJ820ZDHNFJ33

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005093108





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



147.00 EUR 13377.00 EUR



146.80 EUR 19377.60 EUR



146.60 EUR 8942.60 EUR



146.40 EUR 16982.40 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



146.6990 EUR 58679.6000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

25/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





