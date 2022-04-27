DGAP-DD: AMADEUS FIRE AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.04.2022 / 17:17

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Robert Last name(s): von Wülfing





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

AMADEUS FIRE AG

b) LEI

391200TJJ820ZDHNFJ33

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005093108





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



126.40 EUR 25280 EUR



126.60 EUR 18990 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



126.4857 EUR 44270.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

27/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Tradgate MIC: TGAT





