DGAP-DD: artnet AG english

15.06.2022 10:29:43

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.06.2022 / 10:28
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

First name: Hans Reinhard
Last name(s): Neuendorf

2. Reason for the notification

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

artnet AG

391200SHGPEDTRIC0X31 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1K0375

Disposal

Price(s) Volume(s)
7.50 EUR 5032.5 EUR
7.48 EUR 5355.68 EUR
7.30 EUR 8124.9 EUR

Price Aggregated volume
7.426 EUR 18513.08 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/06/2022; UTC+2

Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


