DGAP-DD: ATOSS Software AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Dirk
Last name(s): Häußermann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ATOSS Software AG

b) LEI
529900Q9G9280ADNOA39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005104400

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
171.40 EUR 128550.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
171.4000 EUR 128550.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


