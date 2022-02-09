DGAP-DD: ATOSS Software AG english

09.02.2022 18:21:18

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.02.2022 / 18:20
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Dirk
Last name(s): Häußermann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ATOSS Software AG

b) LEI
529900Q9G9280ADNOA39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005104400

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
179.80 EUR 170810.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
179.8000 EUR 170810.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: ATOSS Software AG
Rosenheimer Str. 141 h
81671 München
Germany
Internet: www.atoss.com



 
