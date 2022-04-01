DGAP-DD: audius SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



01.04.2022 / 16:00

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: audius AG





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Rainer Last name(s): Francisi Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

audius SE

b) LEI

529900IIE5I72B53SP39

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: NL0006129074





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



15.90 EUR 2162.40 EUR



15.50 EUR 8137.50 EUR



15.2675 EUR 15267.50 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



15.3928 EUR 25567.4000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

29/03/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





