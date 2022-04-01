DGAP-DD: audius SE english

01.04.2022 16:05:53

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: audius AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rainer
Last name(s): Francisi
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
audius SE

b) LEI
529900IIE5I72B53SP39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: NL0006129074

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)










Price(s) Volume(s)
15.90 EUR 2607.60 EUR
15.80 EUR 23700.00 EUR
15.80 EUR 31600.00 EUR
15.50 EUR 325.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
15.8027 EUR 58233.1000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/03/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


