17.06.2022 13:58:06

DGAP-DD: audius SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.06.2022 / 13:57
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: audius AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rainer
Last name(s): Francisi
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
audius SE

b) LEI
529900IIE5I72B53SP39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: NL0006129074

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
15.10 EUR 75500.00 EUR
15.10 EUR 75500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
15.1000 EUR 151000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


17.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: audius SE
Mercedesstr. 31
71384 Weinstadt
Germany
Internet: https://www.audius.de/de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




76219  17.06.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1378395&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

