DGAP-DD: audius SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.07.2022 / 15:51
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Matthias
Last name(s): Kraft

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
audius SE

b) LEI
529900IIE5I72B53SP39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: NL0006129074

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
14.0000 EUR 14000.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
14.0000 EUR 14000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Stuttgart
MIC: XSTU


19.07.2022
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: audius SE
Mercedesstr. 31
71384 Weinstadt
Germany
Internet: https://www.audius.de/de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




76977  19.07.2022 



