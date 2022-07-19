|
19.07.2022 15:52:56
DGAP-DD: audius SE english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
19.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|audius SE
|Mercedesstr. 31
|71384 Weinstadt
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.audius.de/de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
76977 19.07.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu audiusmehr Nachrichten
|
19.07.22
|DGAP-DD: audius SE english (EQS Group)
|
19.07.22
|DGAP-DD: audius SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
28.06.22
|DGAP-News: audius SE: Hauptversammlung der audius SE beschließt Erhöhung der Dividende von 17 auf 30 Cent je Aktie (EQS Group)
|
28.06.22
|DGAP-News: audius SE: Annual General Meeting of audius SE resolves to increase dividend from 17 to 30 cents per share (EQS Group)
|
21.06.22
|DGAP-DD: audius SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
17.06.22
|DGAP-DD: audius SE english (EQS Group)
|
17.06.22
|DGAP-DD: audius SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
17.06.22
|DGAP-DD: audius SE deutsch (EQS Group)
Analysen zu audiusmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|audius
|14,20
|2,90%