DGAP-DD: AUTO1 Group SE english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: BM Digital GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Bertermann
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AUTO1 Group SE

b) LEI
391200S2LPXG5ZD5G304 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2LQ884

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
12.51 EUR 1476274.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
18/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: AUTO1 Group SE
Bergmannstraße 72
10961 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.auto1-group.com/de/



 
