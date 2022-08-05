|
05.08.2022 19:23:16
DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
05.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Baader Bank AG
|Weihenstephaner Str. 4
|85716 Unterschleissheim
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.baaderbank.de
|
77253 05.08.2022
