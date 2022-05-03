+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
03.05.2022 19:00:54

DGAP-DD: BASF SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.05.2022 / 19:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Melanie
Last name(s): Maas-Brunner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
BASF SE

b) LEI
529900PM64WH8AF1E917 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000BASF111

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
47.50 EUR 71250.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
47.50 EUR 71250.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


03.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




74615  03.05.2022 



