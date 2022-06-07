DGAP-DD: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft english

07.06.2022 16:23:01

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.06.2022 / 16:22
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

First name: Michael
Last name(s): Stomberg

2. Reason for the notification

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft

529900XMQYET3NBF2363 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005168108

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




9.377476 EUR 12584.57 EUR

9.377476 EUR 12584.57 EUR

02/06/2022; UTC+2

Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER-Straße 1
86529 Schrobenhausen
Germany
Internet: www.bauer.de



 
