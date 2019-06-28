28.06.2019 15:01:12

DGAP-DD: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.06.2019 / 14:57
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Susanne Klatten Beteiligungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Susanne
Last name(s): Klatten
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
YEH5ZCD6E441RHVHD759 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005190003

b) Nature of the transaction


Pledge of 1,120,000 shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2019-06-26; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Petuelring 130
80788 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.bmwgroup.com



 
52247  28.06.2019 



