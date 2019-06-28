DGAP-DD: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



28.06.2019 / 14:57

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Susanne Klatten Beteiligungs GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Susanne Last name(s): Klatten Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

YEH5ZCD6E441RHVHD759

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005190003





b) Nature of the transaction

Pledge of 1,120,000 shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



not numberable not numberable





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

2019-06-26; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

28.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





