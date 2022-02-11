DGAP-DD: Bechtle AG english

11.02.2022 09:32:20

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.02.2022 / 09:31
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Olemotz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Bechtle AG

b) LEI
529900HA2QT774RUXW59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005158703

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)










Price(s) Volume(s)
47.27 EUR 5530.59 EUR
47.28 EUR 5106.24 EUR
47.29 EUR 5580.22 EUR
47.30 EUR 7426.10 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
47.2863 EUR 23643.1500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Bechtle AG
Bechtle Platz 1
74172 Neckarsulm
Germany
Internet: bechtle.com



 
