DGAP-DD: Bechtle AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.02.2022 / 10:30
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Guschlbauer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Bechtle AG

b) LEI
529900HA2QT774RUXW59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005158703

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
48.83 EUR 48830.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
48.8300 EUR 48830.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate (Best Execution)
MIC: XGAT


Language: English
Company: Bechtle AG
Bechtle Platz 1
74172 Neckarsulm
Germany
Internet: bechtle.com



 
