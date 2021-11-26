DGAP-DD: Beno Holding AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.11.2021 / 09:36

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: PAX Investments GmbH Entwicklung & Beteiligung





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Michael Last name(s): Bussmann Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Beno Holding AG

b) LEI

391200G6PDBP4B6JFR90

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A11QLP3





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



6.77 EUR 100196.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



6.7700 EUR 100196.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

24/11/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

26.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





