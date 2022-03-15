DGAP-DD: Beta Systems Software AG english

15.03.2022 13:17:16

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.03.2022 / 13:16
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Carl Ernst Veit
Last name(s): Paas

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Beta Systems Software AG

b) LEI
894500B793FWXIQY5T62 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2BPP88

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
40.50 EUR 2201985.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
40.50 EUR 2201985.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Beta Systems Software AG
Alt Moabit 90d
10559 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.betasystems.com



 
