01.07.2022 13:55:05

DGAP-DD: Beta Systems Software AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.07.2022 / 13:54
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Armin
Last name(s): Steiner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Beta Systems Software AG

b) LEI
894500B793FWXIQY5T62 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2BPP88

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
44.00 EUR 26400.00 EUR
44.00 EUR 26400.00 EUR
44.00 EUR 35200.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
44.0000 EUR 88000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


01.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Beta Systems Software AG
Alt Moabit 90d
10559 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.betasystems.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




76579  01.07.2022 



