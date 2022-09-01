DGAP-DD: Beta Systems Software AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



01.09.2022 / 09:19 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Wilhelm K.T. Last name(s): Zours Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Beta Systems Software AG

b) LEI

894500B793FWXIQY5T62

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2BPP88





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



41.00 EUR 1230000.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



41.00 EUR 1230000.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

31/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

01.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





