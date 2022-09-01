Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
01.09.2022 09:29:58

DGAP-DD: Beta Systems Software AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.09.2022 / 09:28 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Armin
Last name(s): Steiner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Beta Systems Software AG

b) LEI
894500B793FWXIQY5T62 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2BPP88

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
41.00 EUR 1230000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
41.00 EUR 1230000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
31/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


01.09.2022 CET/CEST
Language: English
Company: Beta Systems Software AG
Alt Moabit 90d
10559 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.betasystems.com



 
