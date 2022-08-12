Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.08.2022 10:42:26

DGAP-DD: BIKE24 Holding AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.08.2022 / 10:41
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Ralf
Last name(s): Kindermann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
BIKE24 Holding AG

b) LEI
894500FCLU2M5GTUUR76 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CQ7F4

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
3.25 EUR 195.00 EUR
3.325 EUR 33050.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
3.3245 EUR 33245.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


12.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de










Language: English
Company: BIKE24 Holding AG
Breitscheidstr. 40
01237 Dresden
Germany



 
End of News DGAP News Service




77409  12.08.2022 



