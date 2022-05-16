DGAP-DD: Bilfinger SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.05.2022 / 16:53

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Christina Last name(s): Johansson





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Bilfinger SE

b) LEI

529900H0HULEN2BZ4604

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005909006





b) Nature of the transaction

Allocation of 18,558 shares by Bilfinger SE as part of an Executive Board remuneration program (Long-Term Incentive Program 2019 - 2021)



Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

13/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

16.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





