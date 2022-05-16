DGAP-DD: Bilfinger SE english

16.05.2022 16:54:15

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Christina
Last name(s): Johansson

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Bilfinger SE

b) LEI
529900H0HULEN2BZ4604 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005909006

b) Nature of the transaction




Allocation of 18,558 shares by Bilfinger SE as part of an Executive Board remuneration program (Long-Term Incentive Program 2019 - 2021)
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Bilfinger SE
Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
68163 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com



 
