17.02.2022 17:20:36
DGAP-DD: BP p.l.c. english
BP p.l.c.
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons
EDIP Deferred 2021 award
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 16 February 2022 the following conditional share awards (the "Awards") were made to the executive directors under the BP Executive Directors' Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). The Awards represent fifty per cent of the 2021 annual bonus which is required to be deferred into ordinary shares. The Awards were made in accordance with the rules of the Plan and the directors' remuneration policy (the "Policy") which were approved by shareholders on 27 May 2020. The executive directors will be entitled to the value of reinvested dividends on those ordinary shares which vest.
Number of shares subject to award
Name Award
These awards will vest in 1Q 2025 in accordance with the rules of the Plan.
