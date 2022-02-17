17.02.2022 17:30:43

DGAP-DD: BP p.l.c. english




BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

17.02.2022 / 17:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BP p.l.c.



Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Bernard Looney
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief executive officer / Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;
and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25

GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired pursuant to the release of Restricted
Share Units under the BP Individual Share Value Plan,
following adjustments for tax, dividends and expenses.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)                             Volume(s)
Nil                                      93,803
d) Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total

93,803

Nil consideration (market value £4.0375)

Nil (market value £378,729.61)
e) Date of the transaction 16 February 2022
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Bernard Looney
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief executive officer / Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;
and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25

GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired pursuant to the release of
Restricted Share Units under the bp Group
Share Value Plan, following
adjustments for tax, dividends and expenses.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)                         Volume(s)
Nil                                   64,723
d) Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total

64,723

Nil consideration (market value £4.0375)

Nil (market value £261,319.11)
e) Date of the transaction 16 February 2022
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
 

 



 



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Bernard Looney
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief executive officer / Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;
and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25

GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of restricted share units pursuant to the
bp Restricted Share Plan II award made in 2018,
after adjustments for tax, dividends and expenses.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)                           Volume(s)
Nil                                      70,103
d) Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total

70,103

Nil consideration (market value £4.0375)

Nil (market value £283,040.86)
e) Date of the transaction 16 February 2022
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
 

 



 



 



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Murray Auchincloss
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief financial officer / Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;
and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 American Depositary Shares (each representing
6 ordinary shares of $0.25)
US0556221044
b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired pursuant to the release of Restricted
Share Units under the bp Individual Share Value Plan,
following adjustments for tax, dividends and expenses.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)                            Volume(s)
Nil                                      11,095
d) Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total

11,095

Nil consideration (market value $32.48)

Nil (market value $360,365.60)
e) Date of the transaction 16 February 2022
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
 

 



 



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Murray Auchincloss
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief financial officer / Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;
and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 American Depositary Shares (each representing
6 ordinary shares of $0.25)
US0556221044
b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired pursuant to the release of Restricted
Share Units under the bp Group Share Value Plan,
following adjustments for tax, dividends and expenses.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)                           Volume(s)
Nil                                      5,992
d) Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total

5,992

Nil consideration (market value $32.48)

Nil (market value $194,620.16)
e) Date of the transaction 16 February 2022
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
 

 



 



 



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Julia Emanuele
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Person Closely Associated with Murray Auchincloss,
chief financial officer / Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;
and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25

GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired pursuant to the release of Restricted
Share Units under the bp Share Value Plan,
following adjustments for tax, dividends and expenses.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)                        Volume(s)
Nil                                  1,820
d) Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total

1,820

Nil consideration (market value £4.0375)

Nil (market value £7,348.25)
e) Date of the transaction 16 February 2022
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
 

 



This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.



This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


17.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de










Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom



 
End of News DGAP News Service




72579  17.02.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1282679&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten