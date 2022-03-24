|
24.03.2022 16:00:40
DGAP-DD: BP p.l.c. english
|
BP p.l.c.
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated
This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
24.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
73753 24.03.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten
|
24.03.22
|DGAP-DD: BP p.l.c. english (EQS Group)
|
24.03.22
|BP PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
|
24.03.22
|Oligarchs, power and profits: the history of BP in Russia (Financial Times)
|
24.03.22
|Oligarchs, power and profits: the history of BP in Russia (Financial Times)
|
23.03.22
|BP-Aktie profitiert: BP beteiligt sich an japanischem Windkraft-Projekt (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Analysen
|23.03.22
|BP Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.03.22
|BP Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|10.03.22
|BP Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.03.22
|BP Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.02.22
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.03.22
|BP Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.03.22
|BP Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|10.03.22
|BP Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.03.22
|BP Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.02.22
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.03.22
|BP Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.03.22
|BP Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|10.03.22
|BP Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.03.22
|BP Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.02.22
|BP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.10.20
|BP Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.20
|BP Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.09.20
|BP Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.09.20
|BP Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.08.20
|BP Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.02.22
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.02.22
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.02.22
|BP Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.02.22
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.02.22
|BP Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BP plc (British Petrol)
|4,71
|1,16%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg weiter im Fokus: Wall Street letztlich uneins -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Börsen in Asien schließen überwiegend tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten am Freitag zulegen. In den USA waren unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche mehrheitlich tiefer.