DGAP-DD: BP p.l.c. english

BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

24.03.2022 / 16:00
BP p.l.c.



Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Julia Emanuele
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Person Closely Associated with Murray Auchincloss, chief financial officer / Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25

GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of restricted share units pursuant to the IST Deferred Annual Bonus Plan.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

7,046
d) Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total		 7,046

Nil consideration (market value £3.71)

Nil (market value £26,140.66)
e) Date of the transaction 22 March 2022
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
 

 



 



 



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Julia Emanuele
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Person Closely Associated with Murray Auchincloss, chief financial officer / Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25

GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of restricted share units pursuant to the Restricted Share Plan II scheme.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

10,066
d) Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total		 10,066

Nil consideration (market value £3.71)

Nil (market value £37,344.86)
e) Date of the transaction 22 March 2022
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
 

 



This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.



