11.04.2022 13:00:44

DGAP-DD: BP p.l.c. english





11.04.2022 / 13:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Paula Rosput Reynolds
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name  BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
 
Identification code		 American Depositary Shares (each representing 6 ordinary shares of $0.25)
US0556221044
b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired following the consummation of the merger of BP Midstream RTMS LLC with and into BP Midstream Partners LP, as contemplated by the Form-F4 registration statement filed with the SEC on 28 February 2022.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s)
Volume(s)

Nil
863

 
d) Aggregated information
 
-      Volume
 
-      Price
 
-      Total		  
 
863
 
Nil consideration (market value $29.70)
 
Nil (market value $25,631.10)
 
e) Date of the transaction 5 April 2022
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


 



 



 



This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.



 



 



Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom



 
