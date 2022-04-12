DGAP-DD: BP p.l.c. english





12.04.2022 / 14:40

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











BP p.l.c.



Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Bernard Looney 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief executive officer / Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform

, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BP p.l.c. b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions

have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of $0.25

GB0007980591 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired through participation in the

BP ShareMatch UK Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

£3.915



Volume(s)

80 d) Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total

80

£3.915

£313.20 e) Date of the transaction 11 April 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue







1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Julia Emanuele 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person Closely Associated with Murray Auchincloss,

chief financial officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BP p.l.c. b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions

have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of $0.25

GB0007980591 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired through participation in the

BP ShareMatch UK Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

£3.915



Volume(s)

95 d) Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total

95

£3.915

£371.93 e) Date of the transaction 11 April 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue







This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.+



This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

12.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





