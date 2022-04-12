12.04.2022 14:40:40

DGAP-DD: BP p.l.c. english





12.04.2022 / 14:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BP p.l.c.



Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Bernard Looney
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief executive officer / Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform
, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of $0.25
GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired through participation in the
BP ShareMatch UK Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)
£3.915

Volume(s)
80
d) Aggregated information
-      Volume 
-      Price 
-      Total		  
80 
£3.915 
£313.20
e) Date of the transaction 11 April 2022
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


 



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Julia Emanuele
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Person Closely Associated with Murray Auchincloss,
chief financial officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of $0.25
GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired through participation in the
BP ShareMatch UK Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)
£3.915

Volume(s)
95
d) Aggregated information
-      Volume 
-      Price 
-      Total		   
95 
£3.915 
£371.93
e) Date of the transaction 11 April 2022
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


 



This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.+



This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


12.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de










Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom



 
End of News DGAP News Service




74267  12.04.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1326561&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Analysen

07.04.22 BP Outperform RBC Capital Markets
06.04.22 BP Overweight Barclays Capital
06.04.22 BP Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
04.04.22 BP Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
23.03.22 BP Buy Deutsche Bank AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BP plc (British Petrol) 4,76 3,36% BP plc (British Petrol)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen und Ukraine-Krieg belasten: ATX etwas leichter -- DAX reduziert Verluste -- Asiens Handel endet uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt im Dienstagshandel nach. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX erobert eine wichtige psychologische Marke zurück. An den größten Börsen in Asien zeigte sich am Dienstag keine einheitliche Tendenz.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen