|
20.06.2022 15:20:36
DGAP-DD: BP p.l.c. english
|
BP p.l.c.
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated
This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
20.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
76279 20.06.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten
|
15:20
|DGAP-DD: BP p.l.c. english (EQS Group)
|
13:37
|BP PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
|
17.06.22
|DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
16.06.22
|DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
15.06.22
|DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
15.06.22
|BP-Aktie verliert: Milliarden-Projekt zur Gewinnung von Wasserstoff in Australien durch BP geführt (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Analysen
|13.06.22
|BP Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.06.22
|BP Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|01.06.22
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.05.22
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.05.22
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.06.22
|BP Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.06.22
|BP Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|01.06.22
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.05.22
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.05.22
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.06.22
|BP Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.06.22
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.05.22
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.05.22
|BP Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.05.22
|BP Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|28.10.20
|BP Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.20
|BP Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.09.20
|BP Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.09.20
|BP Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.08.20
|BP Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.06.22
|BP Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.05.22
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.05.22
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.04.22
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.02.22
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BP plc (British Petrol)
|4,57
|2,48%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErneuter Stabilisierungsversuch: ATX und DAX fester -- Feiertag an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt können zu Wochenbeginn zulegen. Die US-Börsen bleiben aufgrund eines Feiertags geschlossen. Die asiatischen Börsen entwickelten sich am Montag unterschiedlich.