02.08.2022 17:45:49

DGAP-DD: BP p.l.c. english




BP p.l.c.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.08.2022 / 17:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BP p.l.c.

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Tushar Morzaria
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25
GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  Price(s)
£4.062435

Volume(s)
20,000
 
d) Aggregated information
-      Volume
-      Price 
-      Total		  
20,000 
£4.062435 
£81,248.70
e) Date of the transaction 02 August 2022
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom



 
