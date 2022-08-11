|
11.08.2022
DGAP-DD: BP p.l.c. english
|
BP p.l.c.
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated
This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)
|09.08.22
|BP Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|05.08.22
|BP Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.08.22
|BP Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.08.22
|BP Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.08.22
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
