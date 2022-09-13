|
13.09.2022 12:55:47
DGAP-DD: BP p.l.c. english
|
BP p.l.c.
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated
This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
13.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
78051 13.09.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten
|
12:55
|DGAP-DD: BP p.l.c. english (EQS Group)
|
11:05
|BP PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
|
12.09.22
|DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
09.09.22
|DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
08.09.22
|DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
07.09.22
|DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Analysen
|08.09.22
|BP Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.09.22
|BP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|01.09.22
|BP Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.08.22
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.08.22
|BP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.09.22
|BP Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.09.22
|BP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|01.09.22
|BP Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.08.22
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.08.22
|BP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.09.22
|BP Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.09.22
|BP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|01.09.22
|BP Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.08.22
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.08.22
|BP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.10.20
|BP Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.20
|BP Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.09.20
|BP Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.09.20
|BP Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.08.22
|BP Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.07.22
|BP Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.07.22
|BP Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|01.07.22
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.06.22
|BP Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BP plc (British Petrol)
|5,33
|0,57%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Verbraucherpreisveröffentlichung: ATX dreht ins Minus -- DAX rutscht ab -- Wall Street in Rot -- Moderate Gewinne in Asien
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fällt unter die Nulllinie zurück. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt rutscht am Nachmittag ins Minus. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich nach Bekanntgabe der Inflationsdaten tiefer. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich im Dienstagshandel mehrheitlich etwas höher.