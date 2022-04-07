+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
07.04.2022 16:38:02

DGAP-DD: BRAIN Biotech AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.04.2022 / 16:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Lukas
Last name(s): Linnig

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
BRAIN Biotech AG

b) LEI
391200JKPVHLD6JLZ107 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005203947

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
8.86 EUR 5564.08 EUR
8.90 EUR 38910.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
8.895 EUR 44474.88 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


07.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: BRAIN Biotech AG
Darmstädter Straße 34-36
64673 Zwingenberg
Germany
Internet: www.brain-biotech.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




74175  07.04.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1323277&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BRAIN Biotech AGmehr Nachrichten