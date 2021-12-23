+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++
23.12.2021 13:27:44

DGAP-DD: Brenntag SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.12.2021 / 13:26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Ewout
Last name(s): van Jarwaarde

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Brenntag SE

b) LEI
NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
74.8800 EUR 224.64 EUR
74.8800 EUR 449.28 EUR
74.8800 EUR 898.56 EUR
74.8800 EUR 6439.68 EUR
74.8800 EUR 7338.24 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
74.8800 EUR 15350.4000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/12/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: CBOE Europe
MIC: CEUX


23.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Brenntag SE
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.brenntag.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




71793  23.12.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1261833&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Brenntag SEmehr Nachrichten