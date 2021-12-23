DGAP-DD: Brenntag SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.12.2021 / 13:26

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Ewout Last name(s): van Jarwaarde





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Brenntag SE

b) LEI

NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



74.8800 EUR 224.64 EUR



74.8800 EUR 449.28 EUR



74.8800 EUR 898.56 EUR



74.8800 EUR 6439.68 EUR



74.8800 EUR 7338.24 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



74.8800 EUR 15350.4000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

20/12/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: CBOE Europe MIC: CEUX





