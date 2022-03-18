DGAP-DD: Brenntag SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



18.03.2022 / 15:25

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Kristin Last name(s): Neumann





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Chief Financial Officer as of 1st April 2022





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Brenntag SE

b) LEI

NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



71.92 EUR 133052.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



71.9200 EUR 133052.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

16/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





