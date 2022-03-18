DGAP-DD: Brenntag SE english

18.03.2022 15:26:44

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.03.2022 / 15:25
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Kristin
Last name(s): Neumann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Chief Financial Officer as of 1st April 2022

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Brenntag SE

b) LEI
NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
71.92 EUR 133052.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
71.9200 EUR 133052.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Brenntag SE
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.brenntag.com



 
