DGAP-DD: Brenntag SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Steven
Last name(s): Terwindt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Brenntag SE

b) LEI
NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0

b) Nature of the transaction


Purchase, processed via joint custody account with spouse

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
71.5000 EUR 2145.00 EUR
71.5200 EUR 2145.60 EUR
71.5200 EUR 4577.28 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
71.5152 EUR 8867.8800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: CBEO EUROPE
MIC: CEUX


Language: English
Company: Brenntag SE
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.brenntag.com



 
