28.06.2022 14:48:42

DGAP-DD: Brenntag SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.06.2022 / 14:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Kohlpaintner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Brenntag SE

b) LEI
NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0

b) Nature of the transaction


Purchase, processed via joint custody account with spouse

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
61.1400 EUR 4340.94 EUR
61.1400 EUR 82722.42 EUR
61.1400 EUR 65786.64 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
61.1400 EUR 152850.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Brenntag SE
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.brenntag.com



 
