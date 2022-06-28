DGAP-DD: Brenntag SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



28.06.2022 / 14:47

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Christian Last name(s): Kohlpaintner





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Brenntag SE

b) LEI

NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0





b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase, processed via joint custody account with spouse





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



61.1400 EUR 4340.94 EUR



61.1400 EUR 82722.42 EUR



61.1400 EUR 65786.64 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



61.1400 EUR 152850.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

27/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





